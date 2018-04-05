Maine man accused of killing four indicted in Massachusetts

Josh Reynolds | AP Josh Reynolds | AP

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • April 5, 2018 11:15 am

Updated: April 5, 2018 11:54 am

The Rockport man accused of killing four people, including his mother and grandparents, in Massachusetts last fall has been indicted on four counts of first-degree murder.

Orion Krause, 22, will be arraigned on those charges in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Massachusetts, according to his attorney, Edward Wayland. Arraignment is set for 9 a.m. April 11, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Krause was deemed mentally fit to stand trial in October. The indictments against Krause were handed down by a Middlesex County grand jury on March 29.

Krause is accused of killing his mother, Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60; her parents Elizabeth “Esu” Lackey, 85, and Frank Danby “Dan” Lackey III, 89; and their home health aide, Bertha Mae Parker, 68.

Krause has been in custody since he was arrested for the Sept. 8 killings. He is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital, according to Wayland.

Krause allegedly admitted to investigators that he committed the killings with a baseball bat at his grandparents’ home in Groton, Massachusetts, according to police reports from the Sept. 8 incident.

Police found the bodies of Krause’s mother and grandparents sitting in chairs in the kitchen. Parker’s body was found in a flower bed, according to the report.

Krause allegedly told investigators that he “freed them.”

One investigator wrote in the report that when asked where the deaths happened, Krause allegedly pointed to the woods. Investigators found a wooden baseball bat with what appeared to be blood on it under a tree in the backyard.

On the night of the killings, Krause allegedly called a former college professor and said, “I think I have to kill my mom.”

