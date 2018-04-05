High winds knocked out power to thousands around Bangor overnight

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 5, 2018 9:19 am

High winds knocked out power to thousands of Mainers living in the southern portion of the state and the Bangor area overnight, leaving many still without power early Thursday morning.

As of nearly 8:45 a.m., when Emera Maine posted its most recent update, nearly 800 customers still lacked power — a number that fell from more than 11,000 just 3 hours earlier, according to post on its website. At 8:30 a.m., more than 4,500 Central Maine Power customers were still without power, according to its website.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph starting blowing in the early morning hours, hitting Greater Bangor especially hard, cutting power to at least 10,500 Emera Maine customers, according to a 6 a.m. update. But at 8:45 a.m., most of those lines had been repaired, and 500 of the remaining customers still without power were concentrated along coastal Hancock County — Cranberry Isles, Isleford, Mount Desert, Northeast Harbor, Seal Harbor and Sutton Island.

Farther south, Cumberland County amassed the majority of outages, and nearly 2,000 people were still without power by 8 a.m. Outages were more concentrated in the Lakes Region, CBS affiliate WGME reported.

Emera expects to restore lines in staggered phases through the morning and early afternoon, with times for specific towns posted on its website. CMP is updating its live outage map on its website.

