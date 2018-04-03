Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in stolen U-Haul

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 3, 2018 9:32 am

Updated: April 3, 2018 9:41 am

A Bridgton man driving a U-Haul pickup truck that was reported stolen led police on an high-speed chase Monday, authorities said.

Around 6:15 p.m, George Sproul, 25, sped off along Route 107 in Sebago when police discovered him behind the wheel of a 2017 Dodge Ram that was reported stolen by the U-Haul Corporation in Auburn, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Stewart. A friend of Sproul’s had rented the white truck, which was never returned and had been spray-painted black an apparent attempt to change its appearance, Steward said.

Deputies eventually stopped Sproul when he raced over a spike mat, flattening three of the truck’s four tires near the intersection of Boundary Road and Pequawket Trail along Route 113, Stewart said.

Sproul, a suspect in an Maine State Police burglary investigation, was charge with several misdemeanors related to his reckless driving and brought to the Cumberland County Jail to be held without bail.

It was the second time a stolen U-Haul led police through the Lakes Region in just over a month. A 41-year-old Portland man fled police in Standish in February. That man had previously been arrested for stealing and crashing a U-Haul on Halloween.

