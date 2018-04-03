Tenants Harbor woman, 82, dies in crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 3, 2018 8:36 am

Updated: April 3, 2018 8:36 am

An elderly woman died Monday when she crossed the centerline in Warren and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer, according to reports.

Constance Chandler-Ward of Tenants Harbor died just before 4 p.m. when she veered into the oncoming lane and hit the truck’s rear wheels, causing her car to roll over, according to ABC affiliate WMTW. The collision occurred on Route 1, and witnesses told the Village Soup that she had been driving “erratically” before she crashed.

The truck driver, 45-year-old Jesse Moore of Falmouth, was not injured in the collision, WMTW reported.

