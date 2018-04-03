Anonymous tip leads to arrest for Maine bank robbery

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 3, 2018 7:49 am

Updated: April 3, 2018 7:52 am

A 46-year-old Waldoboro woman was arrested Monday night and charged with robbing the Damariscotta Bank and Trust in Bristol on Monday morning.

April Blake was charged with Class A robbery at about 9:30 p.m. and admitted to the crime, according to a news release from Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone robbed the bank just before 9:45 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. No weapon was displayed and no one was hurt, they said at the time.

Murphy declined to say how much money was stolen.

Damariscotta police and a tracking dog from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Detectives released security camera photos of a suspect and a red pickup truck wanted in connection with the robbery.

The arrest took place as the result of an anonymous tip, Murphy said. Detectives allegedly seized cash and other evidence from Blake’s home.

Blake was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where she awaits a court appearance.

