Man whose body was found on Scarborough road died of natural causes

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 3, 2018 9:28 am

A 63-year-old Scarborough man who was found dead on the street near his home early Sunday morning died of natural causes, authorities said.

A newspaper carrier found the naked body of Raymond Frank lying on Skyline Road just before 6 a.m., Scarborough Sgt. Rick Rouse said. Because the body was found in a public way, the Maine State Police also responded to the scene.

An autopsy found that Frank died of natural causes, according to Rouse, who did not know how the man died or for how long he’d been in the road.

