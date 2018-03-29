On Deck, a sports calendar for March 29, 2018

March 29, 2018 4:28 pm

Updated: March 29, 2018 9:57 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

BANGOR— Free Preseason Baseball and Softball Clinics. 6 p.m. Friday March 30. This is a great opportunity to gauge your child’s interest in the sport and to give them the opportunity to meet potential coaches and teammates. Please bring, if possible, your own bat, glove and helmet. Baseball players ages 5-8, 5-6 p.m.; softball players ages 5-8, 5-6 p.m.; Softball players ages 9-12, 6-7:30 p.m. Registration required at www.bangorwestll.com. Contact Derrick Cunningham at 465-4667 or derrick.cunningham@yrcfreight.com; Darren Currier at 504-2263 or dcof2006@aim.com James F. Doughty School, 143 5th St.

BASKETBALL

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-15 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums has announced its 2018 dates. The boys camp is scheduled June 25–29 and the girls camp runs July 9-13. The camps are designed to help players develop their basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences to the players and help with instruction. Lunch will be provided each day at the NMCC dining hall. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or visit us on Facebook @ Aroostook Basketball Camp.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 32nd annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield Has been set for June 18-22 for the boys and June 25-29 for girls at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. The $145 feed includes the camp instruction by a knowledgeable staff of over 20 coaches along meals, awards, T-shirt, ball and “Family Barbecue” awards ceremony. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org or check out “Tiger Basketball Camp” on Facebook to download an electronic form.

CANOE RACING

SEARSMONT — The 39th annual St. George River Race will begin at 11 a.m. with registration 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, beginning near the ME-131 bridge just west of the post office and ending 5.5 miles south just after passing beneath the ME-105 bridge in Appleton. The Ghent Road Bridge, about 2.5 miles into the trip, provides an alternative put-in or emergency take-out, although access is difficult due to the steep riverbank. Parking in dirt lots is available on both ends of the race. Registration $20. Race benefits children’s programs at Waldo County YMCA. Contact Dale Cross at the Y at 338-4598 or director@waldocountyymca.org .

WALDO — The 45th annual Passagassawakeag River Race will be held Saturday, April 7, at Littlefield Farm, Savage Road. It begins at 11 a.m., with registration 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The race starts at Littlefield Farm with many curves, passing under cement bridge, one mile flatwater followed by short stretch of Class II rapids, two miles flat to Rolerson’s bridge, then Class I, II and III whitewater for 1.5 miles with a flatwater finish. $20 per paddler. Contact: Dale Cross/Waldo County YMCA, phone: 338-4598, director@waldocountyymca.org . Race benefits children’s programs at the Y. www.waldocountyymca.org .

MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis annual Sebec River Canoe and Kayak Race Saturday, May 19, with registration 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Sebec Reading Room. Paddlers compete in nine racing and recreational classes for canoes and kayaks. Racing and recreational classes include single kayaks and single canoes for men or women, two-man and two-woman canoes, mixed doubles (man and woman) canoes, and the Junior/Senior Challenge. Other MACKRO classes include Class I Racing Kayak, Class II Recreational Kayak, Class III Racing Canoe, and Class IV Recreational Canoe plus a special Kiwanis/Key Club Class. A race t-shirt and canoe decal come with the registration fee ($20 per adult, $15 per youth). Participants under 18 must be registered by an adult. Safety is stressed during the race. All paddlers must have personal flotation devices and all kayakers must wear an approved helmet. Some experience with your boat in rapids is advised, since there are areas of whitewater Class II and as well as flatwater stretches. The Milo Fire Department River Rescue team will be on the river during the race. Food and drinks and a public bathroom available at The Reading Room in Sebec Village. Race orientation begins after registrations are closed, shortly after 10 a.m. Shotgun starts begin in Sebec after the orientation. The first three places in each class receive awards at the finish line, which is the Sebec River Public Landing in Milo. A shuttle service, if requested at registration, will be available to transport racers back to their cars after the race is over. A free lunch will be provided to all paddlers and their families in the gazebo at the end of the race. For more race details or to become a sponsor contact the Race Chairman Bobby Ellison at 207-943-2317.

BANGOR — The Bangor parks and Recreation Department is still accepting registrations for the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to be held Saturday, April 21. The fee is $25 per person when registered prior to April 1, $35 from April 1-19 and $50 per person April 20 and on race day. Race day registrations will only be accepted from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the Mystic Tie Grange Hall in Kenduskeag. Race starts at 8 a.m. Participants must be at least 12 years old and any participant under 16 must have an adult with them in the boat. Registrations are available online and at the Parks and Recreation office at 647 Main St. For information or to register go to www.bangorparksandrec.com or call 992-4490.

PICKLEBALL

OLD TOWN — All Levels Pickleball Play at the

Old Town-Orono YMCA, 427 Stillwater Avenue, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon

HAMPDEN — Experienced Pickleball Play at Armstrong Tennis Center, $5 per person, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays; Beginner/Intermediate Pickleball Play 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — Second annual Challenger 5K Space Race Saturday, March 31, to raise funds to benefit Challenger Learning Center programs for students. Race bib and packet pickup and race-day registration accepted 8-9:30 a.m.; race begins 10:15 a.m. at Challenger Learning Center of Maine parking lot, 30 Venture Way; awards approximately 11:15 a.m. Runners will proceed up a hill on Venture way, turn onto Texas Avenue and loop back after reaching the MPBN parking lot, twice. Pre-registration prices, in effect until 9 p.m. March 28, are: $30 per runner, age 15 and older, and $20 per runner, youth to age 14 as of race day; free for kids 3 and under. Race-day registration prices, $40, except free for kids 3 and under. Free Challenger 5K space race T-shirt to the first 30 registrants. Race registration includes race bib, participation medallion, and NASA swag bag. Challenger T-shirts and water bottles will be available for purchase. Prizes: Top overall male/female finisher, first place for each age category, male and female (15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+). Random prize drawings for youth ages 4-14. Early pickup of race bibs and packets available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 29, and Friday, March 30. Race bib required to run. No dogs. Strollers allowed. All runners are required to complete and submit a race waiver before participation. Completed waivers will be collected during bib/packet pickup. If a third party is picking up bibs, they must come with your completed waiver.

BUCKSPORT— Bridge the Gap Race, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, near Fort Knox and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge; 10-mile and 3-mile races start at 10 a.m, $45 for 10-mile, $25 for 3-mile. Registration is limited: http://bridgethegap.crowathletics.com/.

LAMOINE — Flattop 5K Road Race, Saturday, March 31 at Lamoine School on Route 184, 1-mile kids races at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., $1 for mile, $15 for 5K, entry forms available at Eden Athletics, Sub 5 website and Lamoine town government sites, for questions, call Robin Emery 667-9219.

MILBRIDGE— Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5K and Fun Run, Saturday, May 5 at Milbridge Town Marina, 234 Ficketts Point Rd. Registration forms for the 5K can be found online at http://www.whrl.org/5k. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:45 a.m. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for the Fun Run. The day starts with the 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. followed by the 5K Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Race winners will be awarded cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for the top three finishers, respectively, in male and female categories. Ribbons will go to the top three Fun Run winners. The route is a level, tarred surface, comfortable for all ages and accessible for strollers.

ORONO — 11th annual Healthy High 5K, 10K and 1-Mile fun run at 5 p.m. April 20; The 5K/10K run/walk will start at the New Balance Recreation Center on the University of Maine campus and will continue on a course around campus ending back at the Rec center. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=8645

BELFAST — The first Paces for PAWS 5K Run & Family Fun Walk Saturday, May 26, at the Belfast Rail Trail. Event check-in begins at 7 a.m., 5k race starts at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Family Fun Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. ​Paces for PAWS is a dog-friendly event so bring your canine companions on leashes to participate. Proceeds benefit the animals at PAWS. Walk with your dogs, kids or friends, come out in silly hats or costumes, make it your own. For information and to register, visit www.pacesforpaws.org

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3; start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). Fee on the day of the run/walk is $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Participants raise money for Trekkers by asking family and friends to support them. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

LUBEC — Bay of Fundy International Marathon, June 24, half-marathon, ultra-marathon, 10K and fun run races will also be held; marathon and ultra courses start at West Quoddy Light in Lubec, cross the international bridge, go through Campobello to Head Harbor and end in Lubec. Half-marathon starts in Head Harbor, 10K and fun run both in Lubec. For more information or to register visit: bayoffundymarathon.com

AUGUSTA — Join Maine State Credit Union on April 28, when it hosts its annual Feed ME 5k Run/Walk to end hunger in Maine at Capitol Park in Augusta. The 5K race kicks off at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 9 a.m. Prizes include $100 to the top male and female 5K run finishers and $20 for each of the top runners in their age groups. All proceeds benefit local food pantries and hunger organizations in Maine. Just $1 feeds four people. If you cannot run in this event and want to help, visit https://www.mainestatecu.org/about/community/ending-hunger-in-maine/ to make an online donation.This event is sponsored in partnership with Cayer Security, Synergent/Maine Credit Union League, MacPage, Workgroup Technologies, GHM Insurance Agency, McNaughton Brothers, Elanco, Target Marketing of Maine, TriCorp FCU, as well as, Free Me from Lung Cancer. For information visit MaineStateCU.org/FeedMe5kWalkRun or to register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Augusta/FeedMe5K.

TRACK & FIELD

ORONO — The Maine Association of USA Track & Field will conduct a track and field officials clinic on Sunday, April 15, in the Orono Council Chambers, Town Office Building, 59 Main St. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the clinic runs noon-4 p.m. (Entrance to Council Chambers faces Main Street.) The clinic is for anyone interested in officiating track and field at the youth, high school, or college level and/or becoming certified or re-certified. Don Berry, master official in the sport and the Certification Chair for Maine USATF, will conduct the clinic. The clinic is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels on instruction and will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. Track coaches and track parents who want to learn more about the rules are encouraged to attend. Contact Mary Cady, Master USATF official, if you plan to attend or have questions, 745-2540 or email kdmarykd@gmail.com . There is no cost for the clinic. Track rule books will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks will be provided.