Police investigate ninth southern Maine robbery in just over week

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 29, 2018 7:37 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a restaurant in Old Orchard Beach Thursday, the ninth in southern Maine in just over a week.

According to WGME, police said the robbery at China Eatery occurred around 4 p.m. Police say a white male, around 5’8” and wearing dark clothes, walked into the store demanding money.

The owner of China Eatery said the man pointed a gun at her, and took about $500 in cash, according to the TV station.

[Portland area has eighth armed robbery in 8 days]

Police say officers using a police dog chased the man through the neighborhood but weren’t able to catch him.

They also said they can’t confirm whether this robbery is related to the other eight robberies in the area, but added it’s likely.

Authorities added that if you have any information about the robberies, please contact your local police department, and if you encounter the armed robber, call 911 and don’t try to put up a fight.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.