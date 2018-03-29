Central Maine
Palmyra woman dies in head-on crash on Route 2

Wilfred Dodge | Somerset County Sheriff's Office
Linda Striga, 69, of Palmyra died Thursday when the Buick LeSabre she was driving crossed the center line of Route 2 and stuck a pickup truck head-on.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A woman was killed about noon Thursday in a crash on Route 2 in Palmyra, according to the Somerset County sheriff’s office.

Linda Striga, 69, of Palmyra died when the gold 2000 four-door Buick LeSabre she was driving crossed the centerline and hit a black 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck head on, Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in a press release.

The driver of the truck, Darren Maxsimic, 48 of Kingfield, was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred just east of the intersection of Route 2 and Madawaska Road.

Striga was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff said.

Deputies continue to investigate the cause of the crash that shut down Route 2 for two hours.

“At this point in the investigation has revealed that alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors,” Lancaster said.

