Under Armour announces data breach, affecting 150 million MyFitnessPal app accounts

Hamza Shaban, The Washington Post • March 29, 2018 6:55 pm

The athletic wear company Under Armour disclosed Thursday that data tied to its fitness app was breached earlier this year, affecting 150 million user accounts. The stolen information included usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, the company said.

Under Armour said that the breach occurred in February and that the company is continuing to investigate the situation. It is not yet known who is behind the breach.

Four days after Under Armour became aware of the hack, the company said it began alerting users through email and the app itself. The notice recommends that users review their accounts and avoid clicking links from suspicious sources. Users will also be required to change their account password.

According to Under Armour, the app does not collect social security numbers or driver’s license numbers from users, so that information was not exposed. Credit card data was not breached either, the company said, because payment information is collected and processed separately.

Under Armour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Armour’s stock dropped more than 2 percent during after-hours trading.

