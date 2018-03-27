Golf
March 28, 2018
Golf

College scores; golf results


Updated:

Results

Wednesday’s Postponements

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Saint Joseph’s at Husson (2), Thurs., 3:30 p.m. (9-inn. game)

Tuesday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Endicott 12, Bates 4

Keuka 7, Thomas 3

SOFTBALL

D’Youville 5, Thomas 0

Thomas 11, Kalamazoo 10

Monday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Colby 7, Thomas 2

Union 8, Thomas 0

Golf

LOCAL

At Traditions GC, Holden

Women’s Indoor League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Betty Jamison, Gwen Archambault, +3; 2. Brenda Crosby, Jean Young, Dianne Swandal,, +8; 3. Irene Woodford, Jane Levie, Stevie Lord, +9; 4. Tina Clark, Julie Oreskovich, Lorretta Robichaud, Anne Pooler, +11.

