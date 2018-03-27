Maine school bus driver who used racist, sexist slurs wins school board seat

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

The Associated Press • March 27, 2018 7:50 pm

Updated: March 27, 2018 8:44 pm

MINOT, Maine — A former Maine school bus driver who was fired for making racist and sexist comments has been elected to the school board.

The Sun-Journal reports Mike Downing was elected earlier this month to represent Minot on the RSU 16 school board.

Downing was fired from his job as a bus driver in January for his insensitive comments. He used racial slurs when describing Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and referred to both Superintendent Tina Meserve and School Board Chairwoman Mary Martin with a sexist slur.

Downing’s dismissal was not made public so it’s possible voters didn’t know he had been fired.

Downing believes he was fired because he helped form a union and says he’s considering suing the school system for wrongful termination.

Both Meserve and Martin declined to comment Tuesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.