Maine man admits scheme to defraud workers’ comp insurance firm

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • March 24, 2018 10:06 am

Updated: March 24, 2018 2:29 pm

A South Paris man has pleaded guilty to theft by deception for defrauding a workers’ compensation insurer out of more than $10,000, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Daniel H. Reavis, 53, entered his plea earlier this week at the Cumberland County Courthouse, a press release issued Friday said. His sentencing was set for March 20, 2020.

If he pays restitution of $10,409 before then, a plea agreement calls from Reavis to serve 30 days in jail. If he fails to pay the full amount, he will serve 90 days.

A request for comment from Reavis’ attorney, Justin Andrus, was not immediately returned Saturday.

Reavis claimed he sustained a head injury on June 26, 2013, while working as a delivery driver for Fielding’s Oil Company, according to the release. Maine Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company, based in Portland, made weekly compensation payments to Reavis on behalf of his employer. Months later, Reavis was still claiming that his head injury prevented him from driving.

Surveillance video showed that by September 2013, when he still claimed to be unable to work or drive, Reavis was starting his own wine distribution business, Tannery Street Wine Co, the release said. He alone drove the Tannery Street Wine van, making deliveries to stores throughout Oxford and Cumberland Counties, from Norway to Cape Elizabeth.

Employee fraud is a problem that arises on occasion in Maine, Paul H. Sighinolfi, chairman and executive director of the Maine Workers’ Compensation Board, said in the release.

“It benefits the system as a whole when it is identified to have it aggressively addressed,” he said. “Prosecutions like this let those in the system know we are supportive of injured workers, but have little tolerance for those who abuse the system.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.