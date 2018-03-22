State
March 22, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Trade War | Max Linn | Waterfront Concerts
State

Maine supreme court denies appeal of man who killed girlfriend, her kids

Micky Bedell | BDN
Micky Bedell | BDN
Keith Coleman (right), then-29, sits beside defense attorney Logan Perkins while listening to victim statements during his sentencing hearing at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor in January 2017.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s supreme court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children in Garland.

Keith Coleman appealed his convictions for murder and gross sexual assault and the imposition of three life sentences by a judge. He cited alleged prosecutorial misconduct, insufficient evidence, and a judge’s decision limiting cross-examination of a witness.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the conviction and sentences on Thursday.

Coleman was convicted in the deaths of 36-year-old Christina Sargent, 10-year-old Duwayne Coke and 8-year-old Destiny Sargent at their home in December 2014. Police said Coleman told them that he chased down and strangled the children because they’d witnessed their mother’s death.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like