Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

The Associated Press • March 22, 2018 2:05 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating the discovery of the body of a man who was found unresponsive near Maine Medical Center.

Emergency workers responded to the 46-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed the man’s identity as of early Thursday afternoon.

The Portland Press Herald reports police have found no signs of foul play or indication of a case of death.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.