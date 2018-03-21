If they were in high school, Biden says he would ‘beat the hell’ out of Trump for disrespecting women

Gene J. Puskar | AP Gene J. Puskar | AP

Cleve R. Wootson Jr., The Washington Post • March 21, 2018 5:02 pm

Displeased Americans have found myriad ways to show that they are not particularly pleased with the words President Donald Trump has used when talking about women.

Thousands of pink-hat wearing protesters descended on Washington, D.C. and other cities the day after Trump was inaugurated – then many came back a year later. The faculty at one university tried to revoke his honorary degree. And even politicians in Trump’s own party have taken to Twitter to tell him his words were less than presidential.

But on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd of thousands how he would share his discontent with Trump. It does not involve words.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’ ” Biden said during a speech at the University of Miami on Tuesday, according to ABC News. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’ ”

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden continued.” I’m a pretty [darn] good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Biden was speaking at the University of Miami’s “It’s On Us” rally, aimed at “creating an environment where sexual assault and gender-based violence is unacceptable.” But he’s made similar statements about Trump-based violence before.

At a Hillary Clinton campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden said he would “take Trump behind the gym.” He said the things Trump said in a 2005 Access Hollywood tape about kissing women without their consent or “grabbing them by the p-y” should be considered assault.

“What he said he did and does is the textbook definition of sexual assault,” Biden said at the campaign stop. “Think about this, it’s more than wrong, he said because I’m famous, because I’m a star, because I’m a billionaire I can do things other people can’t. What a disgusting assertion for anyone to make.”

Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, has not said whether he wants to take on Trump in 2020, although some polls have penciled him in as a front-runner. Either way, the race is unlikely to include physical combat.

Biden’s statements weren’t the first time a prominent Democrat has spoken about being assertive with Trump.

In her book about the campaign, Clinton said Donald Trump’s actions during the second debate – days after the Access Hollywood tapes was released – made her skin crawl.

Trump roamed the stage as she spoke, and made faces at her, in what pundits said was an attempt to assert his dominance over the situation.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” Clinton wrote. “He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’

“Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’ “