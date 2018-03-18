Westbrook man indicted for manslaughter in November car crash

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • March 18, 2018 2:32 pm

A Westbrook man who allegedly crashed his car and killed his passenger in November has been indicted for manslaughter.

Matthew Aaron Dickson, 23, allegedly killed 24-year-old Olivia Dolloff on Nov. 2 when he crashed his 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass near the Westgate Shopping Center on Congress Street in Portland, police said at the time.

He was initially charged with aggravated driving to endanger, but a Cumberland County grand jury indicted him on an additional felony manslaughter charge this month.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Chmielewski, who brought the manslaughter charge against Dickson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

According to Maine’s criminal code, a person is guilty of manslaughter if he or she recklessly, or with criminal negligence, causes the death of another person.

If convicted of manslaughter, Dickson could face up to 30 years in prison.

