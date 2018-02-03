Midcoast
Driver injured after milk truck overturns in Prospect

By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff
Updated:
Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN
The driver of a tanker truck hauling milk was injured Friday afternoon when his truck overturned along Route 1A in Prospect, according to a news release from the Maine State Police.

Randall Goneau, 34, of China suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. The truck struck a utility pole, coming to rest on its side, and 30,000 pounds of milk were ruined, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that 30,000 gallons of milk were ruined, rather than 30,000 pounds, due to erroneous information released by Maine State Police.

