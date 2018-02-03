Police identify woman found dead in Orono snowbank

Police have confirmed the identity of a woman found dead Saturday morning in an Orono snowbank, according to television news reports.

Alexie Adams, 19, of Orono was discovered by a passerby on Colburn Drive, according to the reports by News Center Maine and WABI.

Orono police and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, and say no foul play is suspected. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Adams’ cause of death will be investigated by the medical examiner’s office.

Her family has been notified, the news stations reported.

The public is encouraged to help police determine Adams’ activities Friday night into Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orono Det. Nathan Drost at 866-4000.

Jen Brown, who lives on Colburn Drive, located off of Park Street in Orono, said she returned home from a basketball game after learning from a news report that the body was found on her road.

“When I finally got home it was completely blocked off,” Brown said. “It’s scary to pull in and see all these lights and cars. It’s hard, especially when you don’t know what happened.”

Many college students live in the housing complexes in her neighborhood, and neighbors are worried about what may have happened to the young woman, she said.

“Girls are walking around the parking lot crying,” she said.

“My kids are all saying, ‘What’s going on? What happened?’ … To have something like this happen, so close to home and so close in age to my children, that’s hard,” Brown said.