UMaine men’s hockey team to entertain Merrimack for two games

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. MERRIMACK

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 14-9-4 (8-6-3 Hockey East), Merrimack 7-15-4 (4-11-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 68-21-9, 4-4 on 2/18/17

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 16 assists), C Chase Pearson (6 & 18), RW Eduards Tralmaks (9 & 12), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 7), D Patrick Holway (6 & 10), D Brady Keeper (6 & 9), G Jeremy Swayman (11-5-3, 2.48 goals-against average, .927 save percentage); Merrimack — C Brett Seney (9 & 15), LW Jace Hennig (9 & 13), D Jared Kolquist (4 & 14), C Ludvig Larsson (8 & 8), LW Sami Tavernier (7 & 9), D Johnathan Kovacevic (1 & 12), G Craig Pantano (7-9-2, 2.32, .917)

Game notes: UMaine is 3-0-2 in its last five and has allowed only 10 goals in those five games. Swayman was the Hockey East Rookie of the Month for January (4-2-2, 2.34, .928) while Pearson (5 & 6) was the runner-up for Player of the Month. Merrimack has lost four straight and scored only six goals in those four games including one each in the last three. Merrimack’s record is misleading as the Warriors have suffered six one-goal losses. They own an impressive 3-2 road win over Denver, the nation’s No. 4 team in the USCHO poll. Since Nov. 10, Merrimack has had the nation’s fifth best power-play percentage (26.9 percent). UMaine is 3-0-3 in its last six home games while Mark Dennehy’s Warriors are a respectable 3-3 in their last six road games after starting the season 0-6-2 away from home. UMaine has scored at least three goals in 13 of its last 14 games. The teams have split their last 23 games (10-10-3). Hennig has five goals vs. UMaine.