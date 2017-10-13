Police identify driver killed in Belfast crash

Belfast police Thursday released the name of the man killed in an Oct. 8 crash, when his car drifted off East Waldo Road.

Jerry Saucier, 45, of Brooks was driving alone shortly before 10 p.m. when his car crashed and caught fire on the side of the road. Police withheld his name after the crash until his mother could be notified.

Saucier was pronounced dead on scene. Police haven’t determined why his car left the road, and the Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t yet determined the cause of death. Police say the investigation remains open.