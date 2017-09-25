NFL owners’ vague calls for ‘unity’ ignore the real problem of racism

Nhat V. Meyer | Bay Area News Group | TNS | BDN Nhat V. Meyer | Bay Area News Group | TNS | BDN

Related Stories NFL is bent on teaching Colin Kaepernick his place

At a Friday night rally in Alabama, President Donald Trump gave the NFL no choice but to respond after he insulted protesting NFL players as “sons of bitches” and called for NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem.

Put on the spot, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a short statement saying the league is a “force for good,” citing fund-raising for victims of natural disasters.

NFL owners basically copy-and-pasted each other on Saturday, releasing statements vaguely calling for “unity” and tsk-tsk-ing the president’s words as “divisive.”

On Sunday morning as games were kicking off, the NFL released a commercial called “Inside these Lines” showing black and white players high-fiving and helping each other off the turf as dramatic piano music played. “We can live united inside these lines,” it ends with the deep voice of a movie narrator.

The NFL proved itself a slick PR machine once again.

Forgive me, but I can’t help but think the commissioner and owners’ statements are nothing but spin in an effort to quell the rising voices of black players and their allies about racial injustice.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat — before later taking a knee each game — on Aug. 14, 2016, hoping to shine a spotlight on racial inequality, including a multitude of cases of unarmed black men being shot and killed by police. No team has signed Kaepernick, a free agent, despite having obvious lesser talent at quarterback on their rosters.

Few owners would speak about why, but those who did, such as the Giants’ John Mara, described Kaepernick as a divisive figure, never mind that he was lauded as a team leader and he recently ranked in the top 50 in sales of NFL merchandise.

So what changed this weekend?

The NFL recognized that to say nothing after being publicly criticized at a rally by the president was not an option. Let’s appreciate that the league and its owners did not remain silent.

But instead of advocating for the causes in which players have protested this season, joining Kapernick’s cause, owners skimmed through their thesaurus looking for safe words.

Ah, there it is, they must have all said at once. “Unity.”

The term at face value is wonderful and something we should hope to achieve. But does the NFL’s call for unity mean that the side standing up against racial injustice must come together with the side that tells them their experiences don’t matter?

Throughout the weekend, owners tried to dilute Kaepernick’s uncomfortable message about the ugliness of our nation’s racism and tried to turn it into something that makes us feel comfortable. Instead of looking ourselves in the mirror, they told us to pat ourselves on the back and enjoy the games again.

We shouldn’t feel comfortable that the president’s harshest words were not for white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, but for black sports figures like Kaepernick, Jemele Hill and Stephen Curry.

NFL owners all used the word “unity” in their statement. How many mentioned race? How many condemned the dog-whistle terms — “People like yourselves” “Those people” — Trump used in his speech about NFL players?

Where is Goodell’s public response to the letter NFL players sent him last month urging the league to show support as they address racial injustice?

We are a nation adept at tiptoeing around this topic even as black athletes and others are begging us to recognize it.

Credit the bravery of black players who have been risking personal livelihoods and making themselves targets in yet another time of racial strife in our nation by explicitly taking stands against racism. Credit coaches like the Warriors’ Steve Kerr, who never minces words when it comes to defending civil liberties and the rights of the black men he coaches.

Take a note from DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL players association, who vehemently stated, “We will never back down.”

The NFL owners need to do more before we give them credit.

As the author James Baldwin said, “I can’t believe what you say because I see what you do.”

Shannon Ryan is a Chicago Tribune columnist.