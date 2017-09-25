Feds send nearly $6 million to Maine to support home visits for moms, babies

Stock Photo | BDN Stock Photo | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — The federal government is sending nearly $6 million to Maine to help with services for mothers, infants and young children.

The Health Resources and Services Administration said it’s providing the money so the state can continue with voluntary home visiting services to women during pregnancy. The funds also will provide home visits to parents with young children up to kindergarten entry age.

The money is part of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. The program serves more than 40 percent of counties in the U.S. that have high rates of low birth weight, teen births, infant mortality and families living in poverty.