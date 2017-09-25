Construction company Cianbro gets $17 million federal contract

Jean Mackin | AP | BDN Jean Mackin | AP | BDN

KITTERY, Maine — Pittsfield construction company Cianbro Corp. is set to receive an additional $17 million under a federal contract for work in Kittery at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command said Cianbro Corp. will repair or modernize wharf structures of the crane rail system along the waterfront. The contract also calls for providing corrosion protection of the wharf.

Last November the company received a $28 million contract for such work. The total value of the contract will now be nearly $46 million.

The work is expected to be completed by July 2020.

In June, Cianbro and a New York-based firm received a $215 million federal court for work on facilities at the U.S. Land Port of Entry in New York.