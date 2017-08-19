Cat loses leg after being shot in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine — A cat has lost a leg after being shot near its home in Thomaston.

Police call it “tragic,” and now they are hoping to find the person responsible.

Harry the cat loves to climb trees, but he’s recovering after a trip outside took a horrifying turn.

Thomaston Animal Control Officer William Demmons says a neighbor of Harry’s on Wadsworth Street called for help when the cat showed up in her field distressed and struggling to walk. Demmons rushed Harry to an emergency clinic.

“They found out that the cat was not actually hit, it was shot with some kind of pellet gun,” Demmons said.

The bullet shattered the bones in his hind leg, which had to be amputated. Harry’s owner doesn’t want to be identified, but says she’s slept on the floor beside him the past two weeks while he’s been in constant pain.

Staff at the Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County are shaken up by what happened to Harry.

As they warn other pet owners through social media, police are taking the bullet to the crime lab and going door to door, trying to find the person responsible.

Demmons isn’t convinced it’s a case of animal cruelty.

“I mean it’s an orange tiger cat, you know that early in the morning when the sun’s coming up, he could’ve mistaken it for a rat, a wharf rat or something like that,” Demmons said.

If it was a mistake, he hopes the shooter will think twice before pulling the trigger again.

“The only thing I can ask is that before you shoot something next time, try to find out what it is before you shoot it,” Demmons said.

For now, Harry’s owner says he’s trying to walk on three legs, but will never go outside again.

Demmons says it’s unlikely this case will be solved, but it’s important to file a report in case something similar happens in the future. Anyone with information is asked to call police.