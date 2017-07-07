Bath City Council appoints interim city manager

The Bath City Council on Wednesday appointed longtime Public Works Director Peter Owen as interim city manager following the departure of longtime City Manager Bill Giroux.

Giroux announced in June that he would resign effective Wednesday after 11 years. He said he plans to travel and return to municipal management in a couple of years.

Council chairwoman Mari Eosco said Friday that Giroux recommended Owen for the spot.

“He’s been there a long while, and has been acting city manager when Bill was out of town, so he has that background experience,” she said.

Eosco said the city council would likely interview consultants in the next month or so to help them move forward with a search for a permanent manager, and said Owen “has really bought us some time to do the search thoroughly.”

Following Owen’s appointment, former Deputy Director of Public Works Lee Leiner, who has served in that job for 19 years, was appointed permanent director of that department, and Eosco said several other longtime employees were able to “move up.”

Owen said Friday he was preparing for retirement when Giroux announced he would leave, and Owen said he would serve as interim city manager to allow the council time for the selection process and “to provide continuity,” but would step down when they find a permanent replacement.