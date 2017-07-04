Bruins invite UMaine’s McGovern to Development Camp

Rob McGovern’s plans for the holiday week don’t include big parties or long-distance travel.

The 22-year-old goalie from Weymouth, Massachusetts, a junior at the University of Maine, has been invited to the Bruins’ annual Development Camp, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at Warrior Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts.

“I got called about it toward the end of the [NCAA] season,” said McGovern, who played for Thayer Academy and the junior-level South Shore Breakers before Maine. “As it gets closer, I’m definitely getting more excited.”

McGovern, an undrafted free agent, carries a bit of experience with him into camp. He attended the Blackhawks’ camp for prospects on an invitation basis last summer.

“It definitely opened my eyes to see the pro mentality kids have,” McGovern said. “It was fun to be around a professional organization, to see how things work.”

McGovern won’t be the only Black Bear goalie in camp. Maine-bound Jeremy Swayman, the Bruin’s fourth-round choice (No. 111 overall) in last month’s NHL Entry Draft, will also attend.

New homes: Hingham native Brian Boyle, whose NHL career took off over five seasons with the Rangers, is headed back to the New York area.

Boyle, a 32-year-old center with 624 NHL games on his resume, will bring his experience to the young, developing Devils for the next two years. Boyle signed a two-year, $5.5-million contract with New Jersey after becoming an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. Traded to the Maple Leafs at last season’s NHL trade deadline after nearly four full years with the Lightning, Boyle is coming off a 13-goal, 22-point campaign.

Joining Boyle in the Devils’ organization is fellow Boston College product Brian Gibbons of Braintree. The 29-year-old forward, who has played a total of 66 NHL games with the Penguins and Blue Jackets, signed a one-year contract with the Devils on Saturday, after a 16-20 — 36 season with their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y.

Also on the move on Saturday was Weymouth’s Paul Carey, who got a one-year contract from the Rangers after spending two seasons in the Capitals’ organization. The 28-year-old forward –another BC product –played six NHL games during the ’16-17 regular season, plus one in the playoffs.

Marshfield native David Warsofsky, a former Bruins prospect who has played at least one NHL game in each of the past four seasons, is now a member of the Avalanche. After spending most of the last two seasons in the Penguins organization, the 27-year-old defenseman got a two-year deal from the Avs.

