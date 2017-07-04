Norris, Nickerson, Kiah, Lyford among Brewer hall of fame inductees

Jen Puiia Castonguay won seven individual state championships as a track-and-field athlete at Brewer High School. Her extensive accomplishments have earned her a spot in the Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Castonguay, along with five other individuals and the entire 1970 Witches football team, will be inducted during ceremonies in September.

The other honorees are Dennis Kiah, the late Bud Lyford, Andy Nickerson, Mike Norris and Belinda Perry.

The class will be inducted Sept. 21, at the Brewer High School cafeteria, with a 5 p.m. social hour and a 6 p.m. banquet.

Puiia Castonguay, a 1999 graduate, excelled in the long jump and ran the 600, 400 and 200 meters. She won five state indoor titles and two outdoor crowns, and she was an eight-time Eastern Maine Indoor Track League champion.

She was on two indoor track state title teams and competed at the University of Maine in Orono.

Kiah began teaching and coaching at Brewer in 1977 and retired as the school’s athletic administrator in 2012. During his tenure, the Witches achieved outstanding success and he has been recognized with seven Maine awards and five national honors.

Kiah still works as an assistant coach with Brewer’s football and baseball teams and serves as athletic groundskeeper.

Lyford (1941) ​was a three-sport athlete at Brewer who excelled at football. He became the school’s first All-Maine first-team pick in 1940 and also played basketball and baseball.

Lyford attended UMaine from 1941 to 1943 and played football and baseball. He then served his country during World War II.

Nickerson, a 1984 graduate, ​enjoyed a stellar three-sport career in football, basketball and baseball and helped Brewer reach Eastern Maine championship games in the latter two sports in 1984. He earned a football scholarship from UMaine and played for four years.

Norris (1977), is the first golfer to be inducted into the Brewer Hall of Fame and has been long regarded as the school’s best interscholastic player. His teams won four Penobscot Valley Conference Championships, and he went on to play at Husson College, where he became the program’s first All-American.

Perry Beaulier (1990) is considered one of the top three-sport female athletes in Brewer history after competing in soccer, swimming and softball. She lettered in all three sports for four years, and she was named all-state in each sport.

Brewer’s 1970 football team​ is the first squad to hear Brewer Hall of Fame recognition. The team finished the season as Class A state champion with an 11-0 record, and it was ranked No. 5 in the nation while outscoring its opponents 488-40.

This squad was coached by Brewer Hall of Fame coach Ken Perrone (Class of 2014), and it was led by hall of running back Ralph Payne (Class of 2015).

The Hall of Fame Committee also announced a sponsorship partnership with Richard and Donna Corey Varney. Richard (Class of 1959) and Donna (Class of 1961) met while students at Brewer High School and married soon after Donna’s graduation.

The Corey-Varney family has partnered with the Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame to provide financial support for the project.

RSVP forms are required for attendance ($25 each) and forms can be found at gobrewerwitches.com/hall_of_fame/hall_banquet or by visiting the Brewer High office at 79 Parkway South or the office of the Superintendent of Schools at 261 Center St. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the summer.

For more information, please contact David Utterback at dutterback@breweredu.org or by phone at 989-8629.