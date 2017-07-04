Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford

Alexander B. Warlick, 25, of Kennebunkport.
Biddeford Police Department
Alexander B. Warlick, 25, of Kennebunkport.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 04, 2017, at 2:13 p.m.
Last modified July 05, 2017, at 5:37 a.m.

A Kennebunkport man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Biddeford police.

Alexander B. Warlick, 25, was charged with criminal speed and operating under the influence, Police Chief Roger Beaupre said.

A Biddeford police officer was patrolling Pool Street, near Duffy’s Way, shortly after midnight when he saw Warlick’s speeding vehicle.

Warlick reportedly was intoxicated at the time, with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, the chief said.

Warlick was arrested and released in Biddeford.

He is scheduled to appear Aug. 30 in Biddeford District Court.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget dealMaine government shutdown ends after LePage and Gideon cut late-night budget deal
  2. Bangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city saysBangor Waterfront Concerts tried to build an illegal structure at concert site, city says
  3. Coastal construction firm files for bankruptcy
  4. Witnesses recall terror, destruction during record four-tornado day in MaineWitnesses recall terror, destruction during record four-tornado day in Maine
  5. Maine liquor regulators urge a ban on nipsMaine liquor regulators urge a ban on nips

Top Stories

Similar Articles