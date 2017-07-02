Local golf, auto racing, pickleball, karting results

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Greg Black

DEDHAM, Maine — Greg Black of Orrington recorded a hole-in-one playing at Lucerne Golf Club on Friday. Black aced the 148-yard second hole using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by David Gubler.

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

Bangor Tire Co. Poker Golf — 1. Ashton Gourley, Buzz Simpson, Dale Tozier 30 & 3 7’s, 2. Ernie Woodward, Rich Rotella, Sean Geagan 29 & pair of kings & 9’s, 3. Dan Pierce, Tammy Curtis, Brad Curtis 32 & pair of 5’s, 4. Brian Hurd, Scott Lally, Tim Daniels 33 & pair of 2’s, 5. Kyle McGeechan, John McGeechan, Cody Davis 38 & ace high, 6. Bill Cross, John Arnold, Bob Simmons 34 & king high; Pin: No. 9 25-6

At Kebo Valley GC

Skins & Pins — Gross Skins: No. 4 Jackie Royal, No. 8 Jackie Royal, No. 9 Wyman Tapley, No. 10 Wyman Tapley; Net Skins: No. 2 Ben Young, No. 3 Jake Merchant, No. 5 Ben Young, No. 6 Ben Young, No. 7 Ben Young, No. 13 Ben Young, No. 14 Carew Blythe, No. 16 Jared Erskine

Skins & Pins — Gross Skins: No. 5 Andy Cough, No 9. Shane Carter, No. 12 Brent Barker, No. 15. Wyman Tapley, No. 16 Dan Sargent, No. 18 Jon Nicholson; Net Skins: No. 4 Shane Carter, No. 11 Andy Cough, No. 17 Mark Hanscome; Pins: No. 4 Shane Carter 2-4, No. 6 Scott Edlund 13-9, No. 9 Shane Carter 0-2, No. 15 Wyman Tapley 4-7

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble  — 1) Judy Knowlton, Dennis Lewey, Ron Carpenter, Gary Derickson -4, 2) Lynn King, Jim Golike, Chuck Nevala, Scott Whitney -3, 3) (tie) Gail Berry, Jack Clay, Tony French, Frank Gatcomb -2, Ann Lockett, Bob Price, Fred Morgan, Gary Willey -2; Pin: No. 5 John Keen 14-2

At Hermon Meadow GC

Red, White and Blue Tournament — Gross: 1. Rick Boody, Al Porter 66, 2. John Trott, Jim McInnis 68, Net: 1. Mike Henderson , Ted Jellison 54, 2. Tim McCluskey, Al Stuber 55; Pins: No. 3 Al Porter 2-3, No. 8 Doug Chambers 10-7, No. 9 Ted Jellison 1-0 (Second Shot), No. 12 Al Porter 16-4, No. 16 Al Stuber 9-7

Sunday Ladies — Gross: 1. Diane Herring, Jody Lyford 91, Cheryl Paulson; Net: 1. Peg Buchanan, 2. Deb Wiley, 3. B.J. Porter; Pins: No. 3 Diane Herring 9-1, No. 8 Diane Herring 5-9, No. 16 Deb Wiley 7-7, Putts: (tie) Diane Herring, Karen Feeney 28

At Dexter Muni GC

Weekend Sweeps: Skins: No. 1 Sean Farnsworth 2 No. 3 Sean Farnsworth 3 No. 5 D. Richardson 4 No. 7 Sean Farnsworth 4 No. 8 Sean Farnsworth 2

Pins: No. 4 Shane Baxter 32-7 No. 8 Sean Farnsworth 9-2

 

Auto racing

Speedway 95

Saturday night racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon was postponed due to inclement weather. Saturday racing will resume on July 8.

Wiscasset Speedway

4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps): 1. 98 Kamren Knowles, West Gardiner; 2. 29 Austin Teras, Windham; 3. 12 Alex Rowe, Turner; 4. 4 Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 5. 8 Crain Dunn, Strong; Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. Jeff Burgess 34, Oakland; 2. 32 Mike Orr, Wiscasset; 3. 13 Nate Tribbett, Richmond; 4. 29 Kevin Morse, Woolwich; 5. 72 Charlie Colby, Newcastle; Postponed races, with rescheduled dates: Pro Stocks, July 15; Super Streets, July 29; Thunder 4 Minis, July 29; Nelcars Legends, TBA

Winterport Dragway

Super Pro/ Pro Final: 1.Grady Tidd, Hodgdon, 2.Russell Calder,Welshpool New Brunswick; Super Pro Eliminator: 1.Grady, Tidd, Hodgdon 2. Mike Bradford, Lamoine, Semifinalist, Nick Huff ,Windham, Semifinalist, Rick Hunnewell, Ellsworth; Pro Eliminator: 1. Russell Calder, Welshpool New Brunswick , 2. David Moore Swanville , Semifinalist, Doug Duchesne, Rangeley,Wayne Chadwick, South China; Bikes /Sleds: 1. Jon Weeks, Waterville, 2. Zach Pervu, Portland, Semifinalist, Jim Marston, Fairfield, Semifinalist, Danielle Fusco, Turner

Street Eliminator: 1. Tony Collins, Waterville, 2.Joe Cooper, Auburn, Semifinalist, Bill Dammier, Deer Isle , Semifinalist, Ben Desjardins, Jay; Jr. Dragster: 1. Jaylee Soucy, Monmouth, 2. Haylee Clough, Thomaston, Semifinalist, Kerrigan Shorey, Lamoine

Pickleball

At Portland

Tournament to Benefit

Maine Cancer Foundation’s

Tri for a Cure

Women, 3.0: Tina Buiniskas 61 points, Kim Millick 56, Rebecca Dick 54; 3.5: Tricia Rice 60, Cindy Owings-Hutchinson 56, Vicki Gagne 54; 4.0-4.5: Gen Yong 54, Gail Federico 52, Reja Vongsawet 45;

Men, 3.0: Sam Beal 53, Rich Woodbury 46, Mike Russo 45; 3.5: Fred Gagne 56, Tom Boston 54, Frank Hurd 54; 4.0: John Lightbody 56, C.J. Iadonisi 54, Mike Raiche 51; 4.5: Rocky Clark 51, Jon Capozza 50, Rob Rowse 44

 

Karting

At Spud Speedway, Caribou

Northern Maine Karting Series

NAPA Auto Parts Winner Circle, Race 1: Blacked Out Window Tint Kid Karts: 1. Parker Bosse, Limestone; 2. Kayden Haines, Caribou; Aroostook Trusses Junior Cage Division: 1. Bryan Searles, Presque Isle; 2. Gage Theriault, Limestone; 3. Ronnie Lynn Kelly, Presque Isle; Aroostook Savings & Loan Sr Cage Division: 1. Damian Theriault, Caribou; 2. Jason Theriault, Caribou; 3. Tom Hale, Westmanland; NAPA Auto Parts Winner Circle, Race 2: Blacked Out Window Tint Kid Karts: 1. Parker Bosse, Limestone; 2. Kayden Haines, Caribou; Aroostook Trusses Junior Cage Division: 1. Bryan Searles, Presque Isle; 2. Gage Theriault, Limestone; Aroostook Savings & Loan Senior Cage Division: 1. Damian Theriault, Caribou; Jason Theriault, Caribou; 3. Tom Hale, Westmanland

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

