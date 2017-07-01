Former UMaine defenseman signs 1-year deal with Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars will now have a trio of former University of Maine hockey players on their roster this fall thanks to the signing of Brian Flynn.

Flynn, a former Black Bear defenseman who was released by the Montreal Canadiens earlier this summer, has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars, t he team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The native of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, joins former Black Bears Devin Shore and Ben Bishop with Dallas.

Shore, drafted in the second round by Dallas before coming to UMaine, has been with the organization since leaving Orono after the 2014-15 season while Bishop signed a six-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

The 28-year-old Flynn registered 6 goals and 4 assists in 51 games for the Canadiens last year, and appeared in one postseason game.

He has appeared in 275 regular-season games for the Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres, who signed Flynn as an undrafted free agent after his four-year career at UMaine ended in 2012.

Flynn has 27 & 34 in those regular-season contests.

Flynn finished his UMaine career with 69 & 87 and led the Black Bears to the program’s last NCAA tournament appearance in his senior campaign.

Dallas missed the postseason last season, finishing sixth in the Central Division. a