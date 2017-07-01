Severe thunderstorms pose flash flooding risk for western, southern Maine

Potentially severe thunderstorms could result in flash flooding in parts of Maine Saturday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

The stormy weather is expected to hit Saturday afternoon and stick around through Saturday night.

With rounds of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain in the forecast, campers and hikers in Vacationland should pay close attention to where they are in relation to rivers and streams, particularly in the southern and western reaches of the state, forecasters said.

Damaging winds also are a threat, according to the weather service’s Gray and Caribou offices.

Meanwhile, the northern, central and Down East regions should expect showers and thunderstorms, along with the possibility of heavy rain through Saturday night, forecasters said.

Nuisance flooding might occur in those areas.

The rain is expected to taper off as the storm moves out of Maine Saturday night, making way for drier weather on Sunday, the weather service said.

While the forecast currently calls for a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms north of Baxter State Park on Monday, the weather is expected to be mostly dry and warm for Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday.