20-month-old girl shot in Winn home

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted June 28, 2017, at 4:51 p.m.

A 20-month-old girl from Winn is in a Bangor hospital after she was accidentally shot on Monday evening, authorities said Wednesday.

“The child was taken to the Lincoln hospital by a family member and later transferred by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries,” a press release from both Sheriff Troy Morton and Chief Deputy William Birch states. “Those involved with the investigation have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.”

Where the girl was shot, what type of gun was involved and the circumstances around what led up to the shooting were not released.

