Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call

This 2007 Ford Taurus was heavily damaged Saturday afternoon in a collision with a Houlton ambulance at the intersection of North Street and Union Square, according to the Maine State Police.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 25, 2017, at 11:50 a.m.
Last modified June 25, 2017, at 9:16 p.m.

A Houlton man crashed his car into an ambulance that was on its way to an emergency call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Maine State Police.

George Barrow, 83, of Houlton was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Street and Union Square in his Ford Taurus shortly after 1:30 p.m., when an ambulance driven by Samantha Polchies, 24, approached the intersection with its lights and siren running, Cpl. Dennis Quint said in a news release.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call for someone with breathing problems.

The traffic light then changed, giving Barrow a green light. Barrow proceeded through the intersection, where his car collided with the side of the ambulance. Barrow did not see or hear the ambulance, Quint said.

Barrow, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, Quint said. He said members of the ambulance crew complained of minor pain.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

