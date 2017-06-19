Sports briefs for June 19, 2017

MBR team captures Noonan tourney

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine Basketball Report (MBR) team comprised of former and current Maine high school and college basketball players won the sixth annual Clark Noonan Memorial Basketball Tourney at Red Barry Gym on Sunday.

MBR knocked off two-time defending champ Did We of Boston 73-60 in the single-elimination championship game. It was the second time a group of Maine players won the title and the third time a Maine team was in the final.

MBR won four games on Sunday after advancing out of pool play on Friday and Saturday. The top four teams emerged from 30 pool-play games to advance to a 16-team elimination tourney on Sunday.

The money raised from the tourney goes to a scholarship fund commemorating Noonan, a former Bangor High athlete who died in an automobile accident in April 2012 while a sophomore at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

A team of 34 officials volunteered their time to work at the three-day tourney.

MLB stands firm on Strickland’s six-game suspension

Major League Baseball upheld the six-game suspension of San Francisco Giants right-hander Hunter Strickland on Monday for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with the Washington Nationals last month.

Strickland, who owns a 1-2 record with a 2.08 ERA this season, was expected to begin serving his punishment on Monday with the opener of a four-game series against the host Atlanta Braves.

Strickland apparently held a grudge after Bryce Harper hit two home runs against him in the 2014 National League Division Series. The 28-year-old took out his frustrations on May 29 when he hit Harper on the right hip with a 95 mph fastball in the eighth inning.

Harper charged the mound and threw his helmet, which appeared to slip out of his hand and come nowhere close to Strickland. They both landed punches before being engulfed by teammates in a melee at the center of the infield.

Harper was initially suspended four games for his role before Major League Baseball reduced his punishment to three.

Boston’s Pedroia out of lineup

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is not in the starting lineup for Monday’s series-opening game against the host Kansas City Royals.

Pedroia was hit in the back by a pitch from Houston Astros reliever James Hoyt in the seventh inning on Sunday night. The former American League MVP was taken to a Houston hospital for X-rays on his rib area.

Josh Rutledge is scheduled to play at second base in place of the 33-year-old Pedroia, who is batting .296 with two homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games this season.

Rutledge, 28, is hitting .240 with nine RBIs in 34 games this season.

Lakers seek another first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 2 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, reportedly are working to acquire another high first-rounder as they search for players to improve their outside shooting and perimeter defense.

The Lakers have engaged at least two teams in the draft lottery as they continue their rebuilding process, league sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Los Angeles currently holds the second and 28th picks in the first round. The Lakers have been contacted about their No. 2 pick, but it remains unlikely they would trade out of that position, according to the report.

With the No. 2 pick, the Lakers are considering UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox. Ball hosted a second workout for the Lakers on Friday.

Reds place Arroyo, Cozart on DL

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Bronson Arroyo and shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

The move comes one day after the 40-year-old Arroyo told reporters that there is a possibility his 14-year major league career might be over as he deals with a strained right shoulder.

“We tried to patch it up and it worked for a while, but I’ve been hit around the yard for a while now,” Arroyo said after allowing five runs and seven hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It gets stiff. The cortisone isn’t working anymore. Have I thought, ‘This time might be my last time on the field?’ Yeah.”

Arroyo, who owns a 3-6 mark with a 7.35 ERA, is attempting a comeback after missing 2 1/2 seasons with arm and shoulder issues, including Tommy John surgery.

Cozart, who is nursing a strained right quadrieps, is batting .320 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games this season.

Orioles shortstop Hardy suffers broken wrist

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy told reporters that his broken wrist will sideline him four to six weeks.

“We did the CT scan today and it just kind of showed what they saw on the X-ray,” Hardy said before his team’s series opener against the visiting Cleveland Indians. “It’s a small bone, and it’s a non-displaced fracture. They say four to six weeks for the bone to heal, and to get back into baseball activities.”

A three-time Gold Glove recipient, Hardy suffered the injury after being struck in the wrist by a fastball from St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game. The 34-year-old Hardy was replaced in the sixth by infielder Ruben Tejada.

A broken bone is nothing new for Hardy, who missed six weeks of the 2016 season with a fractured foot. He sustained that injury while fouling a ball off his foot.

Ex-BU coach leads US hockey hall inductees

Former NHL coach and player Ron Wilson and longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker head a five-member class for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

The class, announced by USA Hockey, also included longtime NHL player Scott Young, three-time Olympic women’s team coach Ben Smith and Kevin Collins, a retired NHL referee.

Wilson played seven seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Minnesota Stars. A defenseman known for a blistering slap shot, he had 19 goals and 71 points in 113 NHL games. He also played parts of four seasons in Switzerland.

Parker compiled an 894-474-115 record at Boston University in a career that started in 1973-74 and ended with his retirement in 2012-13. His 897 victories are third all-time and the most by a coach at one school.