State police investigating fatal shooting of West Gardiner man

State police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Gardiner home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man who most recently resided in Chelsea.

James Haskell was found dead outside the residence on Yeaton Drive, which runs off Hallowell-Litchfield Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home after dispatchers received a 911 call at about 2:45 a.m. The man was dead when deputies arrived. A Maine State Police detective joined them a short time later, McCausland said.

According to McCausland, several people were at the home when the shooting occurred. All have been interviewed by police.

No one had been charged or arrested, McCausland said. He said an autopsy will be conducted at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

