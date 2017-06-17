State police investigating fatal shooting of West Gardiner man

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 17, 2017, at 12:01 p.m.
Last modified June 17, 2017, at 2:46 p.m.

State police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Gardiner home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of a 41-year-old man who most recently resided in Chelsea.

James Haskell was found dead outside the residence on Yeaton Drive, which runs off Hallowell-Litchfield Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home after dispatchers received a 911 call at about 2:45 a.m. The man was dead when deputies arrived. A Maine State Police detective joined them a short time later, McCausland said.

According to McCausland, several people were at the home when the shooting occurred. All have been interviewed by police.

No one had been charged or arrested, McCausland said. He said an autopsy will be conducted at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Wanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New HampshireWanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New Hampshire
  3. Bucksport mother identified as woman found in burning car
  4. What LePage really plans to do with $100M meant for Maine families in povertyWhat LePage really plans to do with $100M meant for Maine families in poverty
  5. Law enforcement honors Fryeburg officer who died in line of dutyLaw enforcement honors Fryeburg officer who died in line of duty

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs