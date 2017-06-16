Former public advocate who irked LePage lands job with national IT firm

PORTLAND, Maine — Tim Schneider, Maine’s recently departed advocate for utility customers, has taken a job as general counsel for the national information technology firm Tilson, which consults on and manages buildout of telecommunications networks.

Tilson announced Schneider’s hiring Friday, a week after his final day leading Maine’s Office of the Public Advocate. He served a four-year term after appointment by Gov. Paul LePage, which he called “a privilege and an honor” in a prepared statement.

Tilson said Schneider will serve as its general counsel and principal consultant, representing the company to state and federal regulators on issues such as construction of broadband networks, electrical transmission line siting and eminent domain.

Schneider will start the new job July 24. Before serving as public advocate, he worked as an associate practicing energy law at the Portland-based firm Pierce Atwood.

LePage opted not to reappoint Schneider, apparently a result of Schneider’s work on a solar energy policy compromise between utilities, solar installers, environmental groups and others. His advocacy for the bill that emerged from that process sparked LePage’s ire.

The governor separately called for all three public utilities commissioners to resign over their decision to gradually reduce payments to new small solar producers, arguing it didn’t go far enough to curtail solar incentives.

Schneider’s successor as public advocate, longtime Democratic lawmaker and attorney Barry Hobbins, began his term as public advocate Monday.