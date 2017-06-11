High school tennis state championship results

Tennis
HIGH SCHOOL
State Championships
At Colby College, Waterville
BOYS
Class A
Falmouth (16-0) 5, Lewiston (13-3) 0
Singles: Nick Forester def. Cole Ouellette 6-1, 6-4; Alex Klemperer def. Joe Bisson 6-1, 6-3; Peter Stegemann def. Caden Smith 6-1, 6-1; doubles: Jordan Bruce-Trey Fallon def. Asier Garcinuno-Ben Ferrence 6-2, 6-1; Matt Adamowicz-Greyson Cohen def. Sam Frechette-Ben St. Laurent 6-3, 6-2
Class B
Camden Hills (16-0) 5, Yarmouth (10-6) 0
Singles: Matt Morse def. Igor Nikolic 6-4, 6-4; Colby Arau def. Shepard Shutkin 6-0, 6-2; Josiah Krul def. Matt Clinton 6-2, 6-0; doubles: Cooper Russell-Henry Cooper def. Ravi Patel-Henry Coolidge 6-1, 6-3; David Poutasse-Noah Heidorn def. Max Allen-Andrei Lougovtsov 6-1, 6-3
Class C
Waynflete (15-1) 5, George Stevens (15-1) 0
Singles: Brandon Ameglio def. Ben Politte 6-2, 6-0; Thorne Kieffer def. Boris Chen 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Greene def. Bryant Hsiung 6-0, 6-3; doubles: Shuhao Liu-Nickj Wagg def. Kent Fang-Arlo Stabler 6-3, 6-1; John Van Dyke-Cooper Sherman def. Rhett Chang-Christian Jones 6-4, 6-2
GIRLS
Class A
Falmouth (16-0) 5, Brunswick (13-3) 0
Singles: Kate Kelley def. Kira Wolpow 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1); Meredith Kelley def. Anna Parker 6-1, 6-2; Amanda Watson def. Cassie Ridge 7-6 (7), 6-4; doubles: Mary Hyland-Mia Cooney def. Katharine Kunhardt-Sabina Smith 6-2, 6-1; Grace Dimick-Maddy Joyce def. Rae Bamberger-Lea Scrapchansky 3-6, 6-0, 6-4
Class B
Greely (15-1) 3, Caribou (15-1) 2
Singles: Izzy Evans (G) def. Gabrielle Marquis 6-3, 6-1; Kathryn Pare (G) def. Ashley Matlock 6-4, 6-1; Kelly Nicklaus (Car) def. Paige Evans 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7); doubles: Kate Steinberg-Jordan Bryant (G) def. Hailey Holmquist-Conner Spencer 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Danielle Hanson-Ciara Richards (Car) def. Kaitlyn Thompson-Lea Schiepfer 6-4, 6-3
Class C
Waynflete (14-2) 5, George Stevens (13-4) 0
Singles: Lexi Epstein def. Lindsay Nevin 6-1, 6-0; Kiera MacWhinnie def, Julianna Allen 6-1, 5-7 (10-3); Molly McNutt def. Tatiana Heggestad 6-2, 6-1; doubles: Sidara-Cash Sortwell-Chloe Fisher def. Lillie Maier-Courtney Bianco 0-6, 6-4, 7-5; Randall Seder-Alma Canales def. Chloe Politte-Yvonne Rogers 6-4, 6-3