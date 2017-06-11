Wind, air quality advisories in effect for Sunday

BANGOR, Maine — People in the northern half of Maine are being warned about high winds today, while those along the coast are advised that air quality will be poor.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Aroostook, Somerset, Piscataquis and northern Penobscot counties, where wind speeds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

The weather service warned that the strong wind could blow down trees and limbs, potentially causing power outages. Driving might be difficult for those who have high vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for the entire coast, effective through 11 p.m., for elevated levels of ground ozone.

The alert applies to areas extending 15 miles inland.

The department recommends that people along the coast limit strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Those who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, the elderly and those with health conditions such as asthma or heart disease.