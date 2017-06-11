High winds knock power out for more than 1,200 Emera customers

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 11, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Emera Maine crews are working to restore service to more than 1,200 customers who lost power as a result of strong winds Sunday afternoon that brought down trees and limbs.

The outages are affecting customers from across the utility’s service area, from St. Agatha to Greenbush and Glenburn to Sebec, spokesman Bob Potts said Sunday afternoon.

Potts said that service for most of those affected should be restored by around 3:30 p.m. but that additional outages may delay restoration times.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Midcoast officer’s quick thinking helps save man who overdosedMidcoast officer’s quick thinking helps save man who overdosed
  2. Anti-Sharia marches planned for numerous cities across the countryAnti-Sharia marches planned for numerous cities across the country
  3. Midcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquacultureMidcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquaculture
  4. President Trump’s lawyer in Russia investigation has clients with Kremlin tiesPresident Trump’s lawyer in Russia investigation has clients with Kremlin ties
  5. Be careful if you’re out on the water today, weather service warnsBe careful if you’re out on the water today, weather service warns

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs