Saturday’s Old Town-Hermon softball summary

High school softball

OLD TOWN 7, HERMON 0

Hermon (16-2) 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Old Town (16-2) 000 133 x — 7 8 1

Windsor and Perry; M. Smith and St. Louis

E: MacManus, Windsor, Balmas; Gasaway; 2B: Oakes; M. Smith; LOB: Hermon 4; Old Town 8; DP: Hermon; Old Town; SB: Zenk, none; SH: none; Love; SF: none; Gasaway;

Repeat hitters: none; M. Smith, Cain; RBI: none; J. Smith, M. Smith, O. Albert, Gasaway;

Win: M. Smith (11-1); Loss: Windsor (5-1); K: Windsor 2; M. Smith 11; BB: Windsor 4; M. Smith 3; WP: Windsor 2; M. Smith;

Time—1:38; Att: 150 (est.)