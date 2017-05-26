Portland police search for man who allegedly assaulted teen

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a lohigh school student Friday morning.

Police say the 18-year-old student was assaulted in the area of Oxford and Chestnut Streets just before 10:30 a.m.

The student was reaching into her parked car when police say a man came up behind her and groped her.

The woman yelled, and the man ran off down Chestnut Street toward Cumberland Avenue.

The victim immediately returned to Portland High School, where she reported the incident to school staff and the School Resource Officer.

He’s described as a white man, with short blonde hair, clean shaven, around six feet tall and around 20-years-old. He was wearing a light gray shirt and dark blue sweatpants with the University of Maine logo on the leg.

Police say they’ve added additional patrols in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.