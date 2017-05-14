Elderly man missing from Hudson found in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Maine — An elderly York man who had been missing since noon on Saturday was found safe in LaGrange early Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Frederick Taylor, 82, was located along a woods road, where he spent the night after his pickup truck got stuck in the mud, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

A Maine Forest Service helicopter operator spotted Taylor’s white 2003 Ford F150 pickup off Howland Road about noon Sunday after nearby residents called police Sunday morning to report hearing a vehicle’s horn.

The truck was located about a quarter mile into the woods. Taylor had a left a home in Hudson on Saturday to go to a nearby store and never showed up. He had traveled about 25 miles.

Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Police troopers were involved in the ground search for Taylor.