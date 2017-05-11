Elderly dog recovering after being found in trash

LEWISTON, Maine – A Lewiston shelter is searching for the owner of a dog after it was found in the trash.

The little Chihuahua the shelter named Motto had a severe case of dental disease, one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

The operations manager at the shelter says in all the years he’s worked there, he’s never smelled something so horrible.

Motto is on the mend at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

A Good Samaritan found the elderly Chihuahua in some trash in downtown Lewiston.

Workers don’t know how long he’s been on his own or outside, but what is apparent is whoever owned him neglected his medical needs for a very long time.

A veterinarian removed all but three of his teeth, and they’re working to care for the infection in his mouth.

The operations manager at the shelter said a situation like this is sad for everyone.

Motto will be recovering for a little while longer. He’ll be spending some time with a foster family and then will be up for adoption.

The shelter is collecting donations for his medical care, and also looking for any information on who may have neglected this pup.

Anyone with information can contact Lewiston Animal Control.