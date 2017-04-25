‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′: Here’s what the first reviews are saying

With the Guardians of the Galaxy literally becoming a Disneyland ride next month, it is entirely apt that the franchise’s sequel is being reviewed in the imagery of a theme park.

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ plays like a second ride on a roller coaster that was a real kick the first time around but feels very been-there/done-that now,” the Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy writes.

THR’s critique was part of the first wave of reviews that splashed down Monday morning, and some writers similarly characterized “Vol. 2″ as a sensory experience that seeks to deliver the thrills of the original.

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ is an adventure worth taking, and the number of moviegoers around the planet who will want to take it should prove awe-inspiring,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writes. “But it doesn’t so much deepen the first ‘Guardians’ as offer a more strenuous dose of fun to achieve a lesser high.”

Variety also calls “Vol. 2″ an “extravagant and witty follow-up, made with the same friendly virtuosic dazzle.”

But ” ‘Vol. 2″ is filler, to be sure,” the Wrap’s Alonso Durande writes of the popcorn-entertainment film. However, “if you like the flavor of these movies, you’ll enjoy this second bite.”

What the early reviews make sure to note is what a breath of fresh air the original film was three years ago, landing well before “Deadpool” as a wisecracking antidote to the lead-footed self-seriousness of so many superhero movies. The first “Guardians” was nimble and fleet of foot, partly because it wasn’t yet shackled to the narrative demands of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet the sequel, critics say, offers its own rewards.

“It’s missing some of the ragtag underdog charm of 2014’s instaclassic ‘Guardians’ that made it one of the best Marvel efforts ever,” according to USA Today. “Yet ‘Vol. 2′ becomes in its own way a more confident and well-rounded movie by experimenting with character relationships, familial rivalry and its own successful template.”

Some reviewers also spotlighted the welcome entrance of Kurt Russell, whom USA Today calls “a great addition to this awesome little world, with an enormously powerful movie personality that draws from the actor’s own Hollywood legend.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ currently has an average score of 70 on MetaCritic.com and a 86 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes — compared with a 76 score and 91 percent ranking for the first film.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ opens May 5.