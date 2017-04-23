Homestead

Brewer green thumbs soon will have a community garden where they can plant their vegetables

Cameron Croft (left), 14, and Donna Reitze (right), 17, move slabs of wood while Brian Fortie (second from left) holds a board so Alanna Thomas, 14, can screw it to the support to construct a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Cameron Croft (left), 14, and Donna Reitze (right), 17, move slabs of wood while Brian Fortie (second from left) holds a board so Alanna Thomas, 14, can screw it to the support to construct a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Members of the Mormon Helping Hands work to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Members of the Mormon Helping Hands work to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Kiara Hurely (left), 15, holds a board so Shirely Weymouth (center), 15, secure it while Annie Clukey, 16, watches to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Kiara Hurely (left), 15, holds a board so Shirely Weymouth (center), 15, secure it while Annie Clukey, 16, watches to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Hannah Rosso, 15 (left), watches as Alice Atwater, 14, screws in a board while constructing a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Hannah Rosso, 15 (left), watches as Alice Atwater, 14, screws in a board while constructing a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 23, 2017, at 3:15 p.m.

BREWER, Maine — Would-be gardeners who lack the necessary space soon will be able to plant their tomatoes, string beans, lettuce and other food in a new community garden being built at Maple Street Park.

The Maple Street Community Garden will feature 30 raised beds that gardeners can rent for $25 apiece, according to Joey Erickson, an organizer of a build day held Saturday at the park, located between Maple and Spring streets.

Financial assistance, however, is available for those who can’t afford the cost.

Erickson said Saturday that more than 80 volunteers turned out for build day — about 75 of them teenagers and adults who were participating in a youth conference at Church of Latter Day Saints in nearby Bangor.

Over the course of two hours, the volunteers built the 30 4-by-10-by-2 raised beds, which will be filled with soil in time for planting next month, she said.

“They did a great job,” Erickson said.

While the build day took place on Earth Day, the event was scheduled to coincide with the youth conference, which took it on as a service project.

The Maple Street Community Garden sprouted from an idea from Caleb and Ellen Speirs, who recently moved to Brewer, according to Erickson. The Speirs wanted to garden, but they did not have the space they needed for it.

They and others who liked the concept connected with the nonprofit group Food AND Medicine, and with the group’s help, they pitched the project last year to the Brewer City Council, which approved it.

Next up is the installation of a fence around the garden on Saturday, and in May, a local Boy Scout will build a children’s area with two picnic tables as an Eagle Scout project.

In addition, Food AND Medicine will offer classes in growing, harvesting and preserving food grown in the garden.

For more information about the Maple Street Community Garden, visit its Facebook page, where an application and involvement form can be downloaded.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine schools restrain, seclude students 13,000 times per yearMaine schools restrain, seclude students 13,000 times per year
  2. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  3. March for Science draws hundreds across MaineMarch for Science draws hundreds across Maine
  4. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  5. Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs