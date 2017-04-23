Brewer green thumbs soon will have a community garden where they can plant their vegetables

BREWER, Maine — Would-be gardeners who lack the necessary space soon will be able to plant their tomatoes, string beans, lettuce and other food in a new community garden being built at Maple Street Park.

The Maple Street Community Garden will feature 30 raised beds that gardeners can rent for $25 apiece, according to Joey Erickson, an organizer of a build day held Saturday at the park, located between Maple and Spring streets.

Financial assistance, however, is available for those who can’t afford the cost.

Erickson said Saturday that more than 80 volunteers turned out for build day — about 75 of them teenagers and adults who were participating in a youth conference at Church of Latter Day Saints in nearby Bangor.

Over the course of two hours, the volunteers built the 30 4-by-10-by-2 raised beds, which will be filled with soil in time for planting next month, she said.

“They did a great job,” Erickson said.

While the build day took place on Earth Day, the event was scheduled to coincide with the youth conference, which took it on as a service project.

The Maple Street Community Garden sprouted from an idea from Caleb and Ellen Speirs, who recently moved to Brewer, according to Erickson. The Speirs wanted to garden, but they did not have the space they needed for it.

They and others who liked the concept connected with the nonprofit group Food AND Medicine, and with the group’s help, they pitched the project last year to the Brewer City Council, which approved it.

Next up is the installation of a fence around the garden on Saturday, and in May, a local Boy Scout will build a children’s area with two picnic tables as an Eagle Scout project.

In addition, Food AND Medicine will offer classes in growing, harvesting and preserving food grown in the garden.

For more information about the Maple Street Community Garden, visit its Facebook page, where an application and involvement form can be downloaded.