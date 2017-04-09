State police investigating break-in at New Limerick store

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — The Maine State Police is investigating a burglary at Cameron’s Market, Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark said Sunday.

The burglary occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, according to the store’s owner.

The thief or thieves broke into the store and stole an undisclosed number of items, he said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Cpl. Dennis Quint at the Houlton Barracks at 532-5400. Information can be left anonymously and via the Maine State Police webpage for reporting crimes in Troop F’s coverage area, which consists of all of Aroostook County and northern Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.