State police investigating break-in at New Limerick store

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 09, 2017, at 3:35 p.m.
Last modified April 09, 2017, at 6:06 p.m.

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — The Maine State Police is investigating a burglary at Cameron’s Market, Sgt. Jeffrey C. Clark said Sunday.

The burglary occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, according to the store’s owner.

The thief or thieves broke into the store and stole an undisclosed number of items, he said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Cpl. Dennis Quint at the Houlton Barracks at 532-5400. Information can be left anonymously and via the Maine State Police webpage for reporting crimes in Troop F’s coverage area, which consists of all of Aroostook County and northern Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Collaboration between Amish builders, solar company results in ‘solar shed’Collaboration between Amish builders, solar company results in ‘solar shed’
  2. We asked how to attract younger people to Maine. Here’s what you said.We asked how to attract younger people to Maine. Here’s what you said.
  3. Proposed closure of coral grounds in Gulf of Maine has lobster industry on edgeProposed closure of coral grounds in Gulf of Maine has lobster industry on edge
  4. Saving ailing hospitals created fiscal strain for Eastern Maine HealthcareSaving ailing hospitals created fiscal strain for Eastern Maine Healthcare
  5. LePage proves why relying on tips isn’t sound economic policyLePage proves why relying on tips isn’t sound economic policy

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs