Protesters arrested at christening ceremony at BIW

BATH, Maine — Nine protesters ranging in age from 37 to 92 were arrested Saturday morning at the christening of the future USS Thomas Hudner at Bath Iron Works, according to local police.

They were charged with criminal trespassing, a Class E crime, after they attempted to attend the event at 10 a.m., according to a news release issued by Bath police. BIW security stopped the protesters, some of whom carried signs, at the gate where attendees entered the grounds.

Security officers and Bath police told the group, who were from Maine Veterans for Peace and the Global Network Against Weapon and Nuclear Power in Space, that if they remained they would be arrested.

The nine refused to leave and were arrested, according to the release. They were taken to the Bath Police Station, booked and released on unsecured bail. The nine, who cooperated with police, are scheduled to be arraigned May 16 in West Bath District Court.

Those charged with criminal trespass are Jason Rawn, 43, of Lincolnville; Mark Roman, no age given, of Solon; Bruce Gagnon, 64, of Bath; Russell Wray, 61, of Hancock; Natalyn Mayers, 71, of Whitefield; Robert Dale, 92, of Brunswick; Michael Tork, 69, of Falmouth, Massachusetts; Jessica Stewart, 37, of Bass Harbor; and Lisa Savage, 60, of Solon.

If convicted, each faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

A 510-foot long and 9,200-ton Arleigh Burke Class destroyer, the Hudner is named after Medal of Honor recipient retired Navy Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr., who also attended the ceremony.