Transient charged with possession of child pornography

BANGOR, Maine — A local transient was charged Friday with possession of child pornography, according to Bangor police.

Nathan Lawrence, 32, was arrested following a two-month long investigation, spokesman Tim Cotton said in a press release.

Lawrence is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He most likely will make his first court appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

No further information was to be released Friday because the investigation is continuing, Cotton said.

If convicted, Lawrence faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.