Transient charged with possession of child pornography

Nathan Lawrence
Penobscot County Jail
Nathan Lawrence
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted March 31, 2017, at 5:33 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — A local transient was charged Friday with possession of child pornography, according to Bangor police.

Nathan Lawrence, 32, was arrested following a two-month long investigation, spokesman Tim Cotton said in a press release.

Lawrence is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He most likely will make his first court appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

No further information was to be released Friday because the investigation is continuing, Cotton said.

If convicted, Lawrence faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. LePage pardons dog that was sentenced to dieLePage pardons dog that was sentenced to die
  2. Spring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of MaineSpring snowstorm could drop a foot in some parts of Maine
  3. Former UMaine football player guilty of murder in FloridaFormer UMaine football player guilty of murder in Florida
  4. Mental health case manager arrested on child porn chargeMental health case manager arrested on child porn charge
  5. Woman admits embezzling more than $91,000 from housing authority

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs