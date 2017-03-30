Mental health case manager arrested on child porn charge

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Maine State Police have arrested a Skowhegan man employed as a case manager for a mental health service provider after acting on a tip that he possessed child pornography, police said Thursday.

Jared Moody, 37, was arrested and charged Wednesday with possession of sexually explicit material of persons under the age of 12, said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

At the time of his arrest, Moody was a case manager for Direct Community Care, LLC, PA, which is based out of Augusta. The organization provides services to individuals with mental disabilities, according to its Facebook page, though it is not clear if it serves adults, children or both.

Members of the state police Computer Crime Unit searched Moody’s residence off Route 201 in Skowhegan Wednesday and seized his personal electronic devices, McCausland said.

A preliminary analysis of Moody’s computer revealed hundreds of files depicting child pornography, the spokesman said. Police won’t know if any of the children depicted are from Maine until the forensic analysis is completed.

Homeland Security Investigations assisted state police with the investigation.

Moody remains held without bail at the Somerset County Jail. He is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday.